Herman Cain: 'I'm Not A Big Fan Of Hope'

2012 Republican wild card Herman Cain is rolling out yet another unconventional campaign platform: He’s running as the ‘Anti-Hope’ candidate.



In an email tonight, Cain reminded supporters that he’s not very interested in “hope.”

He writes:

“Personally, I’m not a big fan of hope. There’s a lot of hope in the White House, and look where that’s gotten us.”

The message, of course, is a jab at President Obama’s famous campaign slogan. But it seems strange to reject the concept of “hope” itself.

The rest of the email is an aggressive fundraising pitch, and Cain does not mince words.

Here’s an excerpt:

With sufficient resources, I WILL WIN IOWA.

Even with the recent upswell of support, I continue to trail my fellow GOP contenders in one category: CASH.

