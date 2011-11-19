MSNBC: If Voters Don't Care About Herman Cain's Stupid Mistakes Why Should They Care About Newt Gingrich Being Corrupt?

From this morning’s Morning Joe Mark Halperin hits on why Newt Gingrich‘s normally immediately disqualifying amount of baggage may not hurt him (as much) this time around.



Translation: Thanks Herman Cain!

“By the normal standards of elites, Republicans, Democrats, people in the media, Gingrich couldn’t possibly win because he’s said everything about everything. But in this cycle we’ve seen there’s been many times, Herman Cain, a million other examples, where the elites just don’t quite get where the voters are. So I don’t know if Gingrich in the end has a good chance to sustain but in the short term I’m not sure all of these stories deflate him.”



