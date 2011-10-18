The 4 Most Worrisome Things Herman Cain Said This Weekend

Herman Cain is currently tied in the polls with Mitt Romney.



Which, practically speaking, is a good thing since he is currently so far behind in the fundraising that he is going to need all the popular support he can get.

However, one wonders if CNN’s recent poll heralding Cain’s rise will appear in hindsight to be the peak of Cain’s presidential run.

There’s a couple of reasons for this. The first is that that same CNN poll revealed that two thirds of the GOP voters polled said they’d be willing to change their vote down the line.

Oh those fickle voters.

The second reason is that in his first weekend on the receiving end of the full (harsh) spotlight of the media Herman Cain did not exactly present himself as a reliable candidate. And by reliable we mean, someone who should have access to the launch codes.

