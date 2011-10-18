MORNING JOE: Herman Cain Is The GOP Equivalent Of 'Occupy Wall St'

From today’s Morning Joe.



JOE SCARBOROUGH: A lot of people are saying they like that guy [Herman Cain]. I like Santa Claus. Herman Cain and this 999 thing is just an absolute joke. I said that about Michele Bachmann and people got upset. He is strolling for president. You look at the amount of time logged, the hours logged in the early primary states… he’s just not there. He was in Tennessee the other night. He was on a book tour. While he is on a book tour he’s saying things like he is going to put up electric fences that kill illegal immigrants and when he gets called on, he says, oh, that’s a joke. Some kind of joke.

MARK HALPERIN: He’s running in an unconventional way. The way to look at Herman Cain now is less a likely nominee and more the way to look at Occupy Wall Street which is, something’s happening in this country right now and people are reacting to it all across the political spectrum in ways that are elevating Herman Cain and elevating these protesters. He’s tapping into people’s desire to have somebody outside Washington at the centre of the Republican Party.

Here’s the question: Who are they underestimating more with this comparison? Clip below.





