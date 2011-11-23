Why Hasn't Herman Cain Said Anything About Rush Limbaugh Calling Michelle Obama 'Uppity'?

Over the weekend First Lady Michele Obama was booed by Nascar fans while attending a race in Miami to promote the Joining Forces project on behalf of military families.



Yesterday, Rush Limbaugh piled on in his usual fashion saying that the fans were probably booing Obama’s “uppityism.”

“We don’t like paying millions of dollars for Mrs. Obama’s vacations. The NASCAR crowd doesn’t quite understand why when the husband and the wife are going to the same place, the first lady has to take her own Boeing 757 with family and kids and hangers-on four hours earlier than her husband, who will be on his 747. NASCAR people understand that’s a little bit of a waste. They understand it’s a little bit of uppity-ism.”

This sort of language is sadly the norm from Limbaugh, and I might not bother to note it except it is the second time I’ve heard the word “uppity” used in relation to a black politician in recent weeks.

Shortly after the sexual harassment charges against Cain came to light the conservative punditry was quick to rally around Cain. Including Limbaugh who declared it a “racially motivated” “hit job” and yes, that in actuality the media was responding to Cain being “uppity.”

“It really is about blacks and Hispanics getting too uppity. That’s what this is…You don’t achieve in American politics as a Republican…..you try it and we’re going to destroy you.”

So in the eyes of Limbaugh the Nascar fans and the mainstream media were reacting to the exact same thing except according the Limbaugh only one side was reacting badly?

Limbaugh was not alone. The Media Research centre’s Brent Bozell issued a statement that said in part “in the eyes of the liberal media, Herman Cain is just another uppity black American who has had the audacity to leave the liberal plantation. So they must destroy him, just as they tried destroying Clarence Thomas.”

Shortly thereafter a SuperPAC supporting Cain issued a video accusing the media of “high-tech lynching.” Or at least the part of the media Cain was not happy with for digging into his past.

I am not naive enough to suggest that Herman Cain, mired as he is in falling poll numbers and foreign policy gaffes, would find the resolve to stand up to Rush Limbaugh for using the exact same racially-charged language he accused the media of applying to his ambitious presidential campaign; Limbaugh is not quite the political powerhouse he used to be but he still wields great clout and Cain is on rocky ground these days.

That said, it sure would be nice. And considering Cain’s recent unorthodox (but successful) foray into campaign commercials, I’m not sure he couldn’t find some way to pull it off.

