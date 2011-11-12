NICE ENOUGH? Herman Cain Loses Half His Female Supporters (But The Men Stick Around)

To the utter amazement of just about everyone Herman Cain remains atop the polls. This despite the multiple allegations of sexual harassment and a total lack of foreign policy acumen.



But all is not as rosy as some poll results would have you believe.

A new CBS poll reveals that Cain’s support among women has dropped by more than half. The men, however, are hanging in there.

61 per cent of Republican primary voters say the sexual harassment accusations against Cain won’t make any difference in their vote, but 30 per cent say the charges make them less likely to back him, and that rises to 38 per cent among women. Cain has lost support among women since last month – from 28 per cent in October to 15 per cent now. He has lost ground with conservatives and Tea Party supporters as well.

The Iowa Caucus may be less than eight weeks away but there are three more debates before the end of the month.

Cain lucked out during the past debate insofar as Perry’s gaffe sucked all the air out of the next day coverage and removed almost entirely any focus on what was a weak performance by Cain (not to mention a gross ‘Princess Nancy’ remark). Presumably he won’t get that lucky again going forward.

That said, if the men haven’t been turned away by all the sexual allegations thus far (last night Rachel Maddow speculated that Cain was treating the harassment allegations as a point of pride) one suspects Cain may have a fighting chance if he can buff up a number of his rote responses on the economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.