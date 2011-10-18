Herman Cain has been tied to the Koch Brothers



The Washington Post reports that Cain’s campaign manager, his economic adviser, and a number of his aids have worked for Americans for Prosperity (AFP) the Koch-founded group that advocates for lower taxes and less government regulation.

More damning, at least in the eyes of the Post, (the piece is titled ‘Herman Cain’s deep ties to Koch brothers key to campaign’) is that in 2005-2006 Cain himself was the face of AFPs “Prosperity Expansion Project” and as such, toured the country speaking to activists who were starting state-based AFP chapters from Wisconsin to Virginia. Later many of these activists would form the basis for the Tea Party.

It was during this time Cain met Mark Block, a “longtime Wisconsin Republican operative” who had been hired to lead the state’s AFP chapter in 2005 and is now Cain’s campaign manager. It was also through the AFP that Cain met Rich Lowrie. Lowrie served on the AFP’s board of advisers from 2005 to 2008 and now serves as Cain’s economic adviser…though his credentials leave a great deal to be desired.

WaPo seems to believe that being connected to the Koch brothers and their big money will be damaging to Cain’s appeal as a self-made outsider, though the argument seems tenuous at best.

While the connection might make the basis for an attack ad should Cain continue his rise in the polls (or an entire week of MSNBC coverage), it remains to be seen whether the connection will resonate with voters attracted to the simplicity of his 999 tax plan. The same connection certainly did no harm to the Tea Party.

More to the point, there’s no evidence that Cain changed any aspect of his platform/political beliefs to dovetail with the Koch brothers; as Joe Scarborough noted on Morning Joe this morning: “I wish I had someone who would have given me money to talk about what I supported.”

