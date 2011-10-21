Herman Cain Just Sent Out A Press Release From The Future

The Herman Cain campaign just sent out a press release announcing that Cain has “launched” his “Opportunity Zone Plan,” which is apparently an attempt to combat criticism that his “9-9-9” plan disproportionately hurts poor people.



The statement is bizarre for many reasons, but mostly because Cain actually hasn’t launched his new plan. He has plans to announce it tomorrow in Michigan. But the press statement talks about the event as though it has already happened.

Here’s the opening paragraph:

As part of his bold vision for the American economy, Presidential candidate Herman Cain unveiled his Opportunity Zone Plan, designed to create an environment in designated communities that allows production to drive the economy, not spending; which encourages risk-taking to drive growth, speaking Friday outside of Michigan Central Station in Detroit, Michigan.

Aside from this oddity, Cain’s “Opportunity Zone” plan is vague, but appears to be a followup to the “9-9-9” plan. According to the release, it would allow employers (not employees) and “those living and working in the Zone” to make payroll tax deductions. On the surface, this looks like an attempt to address concerns that Cain’s “9-9-9” plan would eliminate popular income tax deductions and credits that benefit lower- and middle-income Americans.

Beyond that, it is totally unclear what an Opportunity Zone is and how it would benefit anyone. But Cain does tell us who is advising him on the plan — we’ll will update when we find out more about these “Opportunity Zones Advisory Committee Co-Chairs.”

Here’s the full text of the release:

Herman Cain Launches Opportunity Zone Plan, Clarifies “9-9-9 Plan” Details

“Opportunity Zones are fundamentally different from other attempts by some public policy makers in the 1990s,” said Cain, “as we are trying to energize local small business and indigenous start-ups to participate in these Opportunity Zones.”

Addressing recent questions about the “9-9-9 Plan”, Cain said, “We carved out a substantial amount from the aggregate “9-9-9 Plan” tax base, enough to exempt those in poverty, and we will work with Congress to best apply these in a way to break the “poverty trap” and replace it with positive incentives that encourage people to work and take risks in this economy.”

Mr. Cain’s Opportunity Zone Plan has three key principles; First, empower Americans to achieve economic dreams; Second, incentivise Americans to work, invest, and take responsibility for their behaviour; and Third, promote widespread equality of economic opportunity.”

Mr. Cain explained: “Opportunity Zones in conjunction with the ‘9-9-9 Plan’ will turn the whole country into one giant Opportunity Zone. Some of the most attractive features will be zero capital gains tax, immediate expensing of business equipment, and no payroll taxes are “factory installed” in the ‘999 Plan’ for the whole country to benefit.”

Opportunity Zones will allow employers in Zones to make deductions for payroll (as opposed to income) and allow deductions for those living and working in the Zone. The Zones will provide relief and reward those already struggling in the Zone and likely to lead to economic renewal.

“I will never support equality of results, but I will raise a little Cain and fight for equal opportunity, economic growth, and jobs. And in doing so, we will empower the engine of American Exceptionalism,” said Mr. Cain.

Mr. Cain’s Opportunity Zones Advisory Committee Co-Chairs, Jerry Gonzalez, J.D.; Niger Innis and Roger Campos, J.D. are well respected national business leaders and legal experts.

