Herman Cain Accuses Jon Stewart Of Mocking Him Because He's Black

Among other things, Jon Stewart‘s epic interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday appears to have successfully stamped him as a activist rather than the comedian he insists he is.



This likely means he is going to be fair game for the 2012 election. (Remember when Scott Brown sent out fundraising fliers casting Rachel Maddow as his political opposition? Get ready for more of that.)

To wit.

Last week Stewart mocked Cain who declared that he would only sign a bill if it were less than three pages long. Said Stewart:

“Bills will be three pages. If I’m president, treaties will have to fit on the back of a cereal box. From now on, the State of the Union address will be delivered in the form of a fortune cookie. I am Herman Cain and I do not like to read.”

Cain did not take kindly to this. He thinks Stewart is only making fun of him because he’s a “black conservative.”

At a fundraising stop in ever-important Iowa earlier this week Herman Cain had this to say.

But they want to jump all over me, Jon Stewart. On the way over here, true story, on the way over here I did a radio interview on Sean Hannity’s show. Do you all get that here? Sean Hannity’s show. He pretaped it so I’m telling you when you hear it its not always live. He makes it sound like its live. I did an interview on Sean Hannity’s show on the way over here. I had been travelling the campaign so much I did not hear what Jon Stewart said on Chris Wallace’s Sunday morning show last Sunday. Where he was mocking my three page bills. Did you see that show. And then he mocked me with a, you know, Amos and Andy type brogue. And Sean said you didn’t see that. And I said no Sean, I didn’t see that, I’m out campaigning. And so they played the clip. And I said well Sean first of all if he really thinks that I’m serious about a bill only being three pages the joke’s on him. And I said secondly as far as him mocking me look I’ve been called every name in the book because I’m a conservative, because I’m black.

And while I think it’s fair to say Stewart comedy routines are not motivated by race. Ever. Hannity wasn’t the only one to raise the Amos and Andy comparison. Wallace brought it up to a defensive Stewart on Sunday. Stewart’s response? He asked Wallace if he also wanted to hear his Chinese man impression, his New Yorker impression. Etc.

Video of Cain below via Think Progress.

