What Is He Thinking? Herman Cain Jokes About Anita Hill

Embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal, Republican front-runner Herman Cain was caught on camera joking on camera about Anita Hill, the woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of the similar acts two decades ago.



Fox News captured the moment where a supporter asked Cain about Hill, and the candidate replied: “Is she gonna endorse me?”

Cain also made a questionable reference to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as “Princess Pelosi,” during Wednesday night’s Republican debate on CNBC.

Cain’s poor crisis management is hurting him in the polls, and he has lost support in recent days to Newt Gingrich. Among women, Cain’s support has dropped from 28 per cent to 15 per cent, according to a new CBS News poll.

