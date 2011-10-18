HERMAN CAIN: 'If You Don't Have A Job And You're Not Rich, Blame Yourself'

Photo: AP

The new Republican front-runner, Herman Cain, has a tough message for America: “Don’t blame Wall Street. Don’t blame the big banks. If you don’t have a job and you’re not rich, blame yourself.”



— Herman Cain, from an Oct. 5 video interview with the Wall Street Journal’s Alan Murray

Agree? Disagree? Let Mr. Cain know below…

SEE ALSO: 12 Amazing Things You Never Knew About Herman Cain



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.