Herman Cain Is Getting Rich Off His Campaign Donations

Increased scrutiny into emergent Republican frontunner Herman Cain shows that the former Godfather’s Pizza CEO and motivational speaker has been using campaign donations to buy copies of his own book.According to a report from Talking Points Memo, Cain’s has transferred just over $100,000 in cash to his motivational speaking company, T.H.E. New Voice over the last two quarters.



It is unclear what that money went toward, although at least some of it was used to pay for copies of Cain’s new autobiography, This Is Herman Cain!, which debuted on the New York Times bestsellers list over the weekend. His July FEC filing listed more than $64,000 paid to his company for airfare, lodging, and “event supplies,” but his latest filing revises that expenditure as simply “books.”

Bloomberg points out that it is not unusual for political candidates to buy copies of their own book for their campaigns. What is unusual about Cain’s case is that he owns the company that is promoting the book. Obviously, this raises major questions about whether Cain is personally profiting from his campaign donations.

