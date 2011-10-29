Herman Cain Hits The Reset Button After Gaffes

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Businessman Herman Cain’s presidential campaign is hitting the reset button after a several high-profile gaffes and negative media stories.Newsweek/The Daily Beast’s Howard Kurtz writes that Cain’s is slowing down his speaking schedule after a rapid-fire month in which he vaulted to the top-tier.



“We’re trying to slow down a little bit, make sure he’s rested, make sure he’s focused,” says J.D. Gordon, the campaign’s vice president for communications. The goal is to achieve a “more deliberate pace…so we don’t make those kinds of mistakes.”

Cain’s flip-flop on abortion over the weekend has the potential to be severely damaging to his newly-ascendant campaign — drawing a long attack ad from former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum.

As his rivals are preparing to subject him to the same scrutiny as the more disciplined Mitt Romney and Rick Perry, he can’t afford many more such gaffes.

