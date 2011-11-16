Herman Cain Actually Asked Henry Kissinger To Be His Secretary Of State

No votes have been cast in the 2012 Republican primaries, but that detail isn’t stopping Herman Cain from trying to staff his White House Cabinet.



In another video interview posted by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel today, Cain reveals that he has already asked Nixon’s famous Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to resume his former post under the Cain administration.

Unsurprisingly, the 88-year-old former statesman turned Cain down.

Other people on Cain’s Cabinet wishlist include former UN Ambassador John Bolton, KT MacFarland, U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC), House Budget Chair Paul Ryan (R-WI), and former Strategic Air Command head John Chain.

Watch the video below.



h/t Alexander Burns

