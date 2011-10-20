TASTE TEST: Herman Cain Turned Godfather's Into Cheap And Crappy Pizza

Godfather’s pizza apparently sucks.



At least that was the overwhelming conclusion from Politico’s recent blind taste test.

They lined up five pizza brands — Godfather’s, Papa John’s, Pizza Hut, zpizza and Ledo Pizza — in front of Republican strategist and restaurant writer Doug Heye, Democratic commentator Karen Finney and foodie Nycci Nellis, publisher of TheListAreYouOnIt.com.

All three of them rated Godfather’s dead last. Here are their comments from before they knew which slice was which, from Politico:

“It’s the most unappetizing,” said Nellis after just one bite. “The cheese is really sour! The crust is like a sponge.”

“That is so bad,” said Finney.

“The crust is trying to be thin crust and thick crust, it can’t make up what it is,” said Heye. “Not good.”

Was it always this crappy?

Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain made a lot of changes to turn the company around when he bought it back in 1986, by revamping its marketing and cutting costs.

But it looks like somewhere along the line, the product itself suffered.

(In case you’re wondering, a medium 11″ Godfather’s single-topping pizza costs $9.99).

