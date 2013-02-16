Fox News Signs Herman Cain As A 'Political Expert With Business Savvy'

Photo: The Daily Show

Fox News has signed former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain as a contributor, the network announced today in a statement. It comes amid a revamp of the network and two days after Fox News agreed to terms with former Republican Sen. Scott Brown.”Cain’s impressive resume makes him a valuable addition to the Fox News and Fox Business lineup. As a political expert with business savvy, he brings an important voice to the nation’s debates,” Bill Shine, the network’s executive vice president of programming, said in a statement.



Cain is the former president and CEO of Godfather’s Pizza who briefly was in the lead for the Republican presidential nomination near the end of 2011.

“I’m excited about joining the Fox family as a contributor because it is an opportunity to be one more voice for intelligent thinking in America,” Cain said in a statement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.