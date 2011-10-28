Herman Cain Is Now Desperately Attempting To Memorize The Names Of 20 Foreign Leaders

No more “Ubeki-beki-beki-beki-stan-stan” for Herman Cain. Or so he hopes.



Foreign Policy reports Herman Cain, whose expertise on foreign policy has been revealed as painfully thin, is attempting to make up for lost knowledge ahead of next month’s foreign policy debate.

According to FP, Cain’s (rather impressive) foreign policy team is helping the candidate commit to memory a list of over 20 foreign leaders.

The move is somewhat reminiscent of Sarah Palin’s trip to the U.N. back in 2008 shortly after she was tapped as John McCain’s VP candidate.

At the time Palin spent two strange and hectic days at the opening of the U.N. General Assembly meeting with world leaders in an attempt to bone up on global issues.

Meanwhile, Herman Cain has another two weeks to devote to memorizing names and places before the November 15 GOP foreign policy debate.

