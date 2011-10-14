HERMAN CAIN: "I Am Not In This To Get A TV Show"

From tonight’s Erin Burnett CNN show.



Burnett: “There’s a lot of scepticism about your candidacy. Are you for real?”

Cain: “I am for real. This is Herman Cain. They will know I am in this to win it. I am not in this to try and raise my profile or get a TV show. I wasn’t at that point in my life.”

Emphasis mine.

With Romney as the ‘inevitable’ leader right now there is a wide open space on the GOP stage for people to do just that. It certainly worked for Huckabee, Palin, and to a lesser extent Gingrich and Santorum (before they were forced by Ailes to chose between their candidacy and their paid talking head gig).

Burnett’s show is on at 7pm.



