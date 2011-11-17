CAINWRECK: Herman Cain Thinks Cuban Is A Language (Video)

The Herman Cain gaffe train rolled into Florida today, and the candidate got a taste of the local flavour.



During a campaign stop in Miami’s Little Havana, Cain dropped by Cafe Versailles for some Cuban treats. When a reporter asked him how he liked it, Cain asked the guy next to him: “How do you say delicious in Cuban?”

Of course, Cuban is not a language. But Cain’s companion apparently didn’t mind the mistake. He replies: “Delicioso,” which Cain then happily repeats to the press scrum.

Admittedly, it’s not nearly as bad as his Libya brain freeze earlier this week — given Cain’s desire to build an electric border fence, he probably doesn’t have much to lose with Latino voters. But it’s still another entertaining nugget from the Cain Train.

Watch the video below.

video.foxnews.com

