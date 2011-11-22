WATCH: Everyone Cried At The Republican 'Family Forum' This Weekend

At the Iowa Thanksgiving Family Forum this weekend crying was the thing.



Herman Cain, Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich all teared up while sharing personal stories.

Cain choked up while talking about his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis in 2006, Santorum broke down while discussing feeling that he had not loved his disabled daughter enough the first months after she’d been born for fear of losing her, and Gingrich got emotional while describing the son of a family friend who;d undergone multiple surgeries for a brain tumour.

All these tears bring to mind Hillary Clinton‘s famous New Hampshire moment when, the day before the primary there in 2008, teared up at a town hall in a coffee shop leading to much speculation that she was playing to the camera (and voter sympathy). She went on to win the primary.

Presumably it’s too early for these tears to affect Iowa voters who caucus in the first week of January, but it certainly adds another layer of drama to the continuing melodrama that is this election cycle.

Cain’s exchange courtesy of the Des Moines Register below. Video below that.

“I will never forget,” Cain began, “walking out of that surgeons office after she had just told us stage four …”

And then Cain paused. His eyes began to water.

Moderator Frank Luntz interjected: “Take your time.”

“It’s as bad as it gets,” Cain continued. “I will never forget before my wife and I were about to get in the car I said, I can do this…’

Cain paused again. The audience remained silent.

“She said, ‘We,’ ” Cain finished.

Cain’s hands covered his face. The audience erupted in applause. As Texas Gov. Rick Perry fielded

