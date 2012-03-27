Herman Cain Cries Free Speech Foul After YouTube Yanks His Violent Rabbit Video

Earlier today, Herman Cain posted a bizarre video on YouTube in which a bunny is catapulted into the sky and then shot in mid-aid. (It’s at the bottom of this post)



Everyone was befuddled by it.

Shortly after Cain released it, the video was taken down because it violated YouTube’s “spam, scams, and commercially deceptive content” rule, BuzzFeed’s Zeke Miller reports.

The video is back up now, but Cain isn’t happy. Check out these tweets that Cain just sent out, decrying his unfair treatment:

