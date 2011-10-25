OOPS? Herman Cain Doesn't Know How The Constitution Gets Amended

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

In light of Michele Bachmann‘s never-ending American history gaffes this flub by Herman Cain will perhaps not seem so shocking.Except that Cain is the current GOP front-runner.



In an attempt to reassure GOP voters that he is strictly pro-life Politico’s Ben Smith catches Cain revealing his lack of knowledge about constitutional procedure.

In an interview with CBN’s David Brody, Cain responded thusly to a pro-life question:

Brody: Are you for some sort of pro-life amendment to the Constitution that in essence would trump Roe v. Wade?

Cain: Yes. Yes I feel that strongly about it. If we can get the necessary support and it comes to my desk I’ll sign it. That’s all I can do. I will sign it.

As Smith notes, the President actually plays no role in a Constitutional Amendment: the amendment is proposed by Congress with a 2/3rd majority vote and then must be ratified by 3/4ths of the States.

