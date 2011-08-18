Herman Cain “Chooses” Pokemon For Words Of Inspiration

The gaming community is laughing like little school girls this week with a quote from Presidential Nominee Herman Cain.



In the 2012 Presidential Republican Primary Debate In Iowa, Herman is quoted, “A poet once said, life can be a challenge, life can seem impossible, but it’s never easy when there’s so much on the line.”

Pretty inspirational words. But they seems very familiar to a quote from “Pokemon 2000” the movie.

Videos below. Cain starts the quote around the 3:30 mark.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22vmtfKYIc8

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clI1Fe4-LMo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.