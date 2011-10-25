Here's ANOTHER Sign Herman Cain Isn't Seriously Running For President

Herman Cain’s presidential campaign jumped the gun again today, announcing in a press release that it was launching a new website to “gain supporters and contributions.”



The only problem? The site doesn’t exist yet.

The site, www.999MeansJobs.com, was registered to a private user on Friday. It currently features a link to “Brian’s stuff” but makes no mention of Herman Cain, his campaign, or his 9-9-9 tax plan.

Cain’s spokesman, J.D. Gordon, told Business Insider this afternoon that the new site won’t go live until tomorrow, when the campaign rolls out a “national radio ad campaign.” The ad, which will launch tomorrow during Rush Limbaugh’s syndicated radio show, features a recorded message of Cain promoting the new website, according to today’s press release.

The site will be ready to go when Cain hits the airwaves, Gordon said.

It is still unclear why the Cain campaign chose to email the link to the press before the site was ready. It is yet another indication that, as several critics suggest, Cain and his camp may not be ready to handle the GOP wild card’s new frontrunner status.

Here’s a screenshot of Cain’s new site:

Photo: www.999meansjobs.com

