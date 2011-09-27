Herman Cain Rakes In The Dough After Big Debate Performance

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

After a big debate performance at Thursday’s Fox News/Google and an upset victory at Thursday’s Florida Presidential straw poll, businessman Herman Cain’s campaign is on fire.With high-profile bookings on the Today Show, CNN’s American Morning, and Fox and Friends, Cain’s media blitz and recent successes are paying off.



“We’ve raised several hundred thousand dollars each day since the debate,” Cain spokeswoman Ellen Carmichael told Business Insider.

Cain’s website repeatedly crashed on Saturday night and Sunday due to high-volume, the campaign said — a sign that the longshot candidate is at least temporarily gaining steam.

According to CNN/ORC poll released today, Cain is in a statistical tie for third place in the Republican race with former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and Rep. Ron Paul.

