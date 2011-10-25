Is It Possible Herman Cain Is Only Pretending To Run For President?

Photo: AP

Herman Cain may be leading the GOP presidential hopefuls in the polls but does he actually want to be president? Or is his campaign — as critics like Joe Scarborough continually assert — really just a book tour gone off the rails?Time magazine’s Swampland blog has done some digging and discovered that with only 10 weeks to go before the Iowa caucus Cain has nearly no one on the ground in key states.



“Well-connected GOP operatives in New Hampshire, Florida and South Carolina say they see little or no evidence of Cain’s campaign in those key early primary states, and some are even unable to name who is leading his localised efforts.”

Cain is reportedly ramping up his staff in certain key districts, but it’s obviously very, very late in the game to try and build any sort of grassroots organisation.

Here’s what it’s not too late in the game to do: Sell books.

Currently it appears one of three things is going to happen here: Cain will be the first person to prove the Sarah Palin guide to self promotion through political campaigns is an actual, workable strategy. Cain will prove that the GOP is so disliked by voters one only need to speak in easy-to-remember slogans to get a nomination. Cain will shortly disappear once regular GOP voters realise how close he is to getting the nomination and/or that his views on abortion sound awfully pro choice.

