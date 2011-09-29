CAIN: Black Community Was 'Brainwashed' Into Voting For Obama

Photo: AP

Herman Cain, the upstart 2012 GOP candidate, said Wednesday that the black community has been “brainwashed” into voting Democrats into office.In an interview with CNN tonight, the former Godfather’s Pizza CEO, said that African Americans have been told not to consider conservative points of view.



“I have received some of that same vitriol simply because I am running for the nomination as a conservative,” Cain said. “So it’s just brainwashing and people not being open-minded, pure and simple.”

Cain added that the notion that all African Americans will vote for President Obama in 2012 is “not necessarily true.” He said he believes he could get a third of the black community to vote for him, conceding this assumption was “based on my own anecdotal feedback.”

Cain, once considered a marginal candidate in the 2012 race, has been surging since his victory in the Florida Straw Poll last weekend. A Fox News poll released today has Cain in third place with 17%, behind former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

