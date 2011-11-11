Herman Cain Announces HUGE Fundraising Numbers

Photo: AP
Despite the sexual harassment allegations that have ensnared his campaign, businessman Herman Cain is posting massive fundraising numbers.In the 41 days since October 1st, Cain has raised $9.4 million, his campaign announced. He raised just $4.7 million in the four months prior.
Here is the statement from his campaign:
The generosity of Mr. Cain’s followers has more than doubled in the past five weeks, compared to the financial gifts received in the previous two quarters combined. According to the campaign’s third quarter FEC filing, Mr. Cain’s campaign received $4.7 million from May through September 30th. The campaign has received a total of $14.1 million in financial support since the start of the campaign.
“Mr. Cain’s vision to renew our country and create new jobs via his bold “9-9-9 Plan” is resonating across America,” said Mark Block, Chief of Staff to the Herman Cain presidential campaign. “Mr. Cain’s business experience and executive leadership is needed to put America back on the track to prosperity. Voters want to be part of the Cain Train so they are donating their time, talent and treasure to make sure Mr. Cain is our next president.”
