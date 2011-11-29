Ginger White Spills The Juicy Details From Her Alleged Affair With Herman Cain

Atlanta’s Fox 5 television station just posted a teaser to an exclusive interview with a woman who claims she had a 13-year-long affair with 2012 presidential candidate Herman Cain.



Her name is Ginger White and she is a businesswoman in Atlanta, according to the news station. She apparently has records to prove that the affair was real.

“It was pretty simple,” White said. “It wasn’t complicated. I was aware that he was married. And I was also aware I was involved in a very inappropriate situation, relationship.”

Cain preempted the news in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer this afternoon, in which he admitted to knowing the woman, but denied having had a sexual relationship.

In a statement to the station, Cain’s lawyer, Lin Wood, clarifies that White’s allegations are not an accusation of assault. Interestingly, the statement does not deny that the affair happened.

Via Fox 5 Atlanta:

“Rather, this appears to be an accusation of private, alleged consensual conduct between adults – a subject matter which is not a proper subject of inquiry by the media or the public. No individual, whether a private citizen, a candidate for public office or a public official, should be questioned about his or her private sexual life. The public’s right to know and the media’s right to report has boundaries and most certainly those boundaries end outside of one’s bedroom door.”

The statement goes on to say that Cain has “alerted his wife” to the accusation.

UPDATE, 6:05 p.m.:

According to the transcript of Ginger White’s interview, White claims that she and Cain have been having an affair since they first met at a National Restaurant Association event in Kentucky during the late 1990s. In the 13 years since, White claims Cain has flown her across the country to meet him at his speaking engagements, and often lavished her with gifts.

“He made it very intriguing,” White told the interviewer. “It was fun. It was something that took me away from my sort of hum-drum life at the time, and it was exciting.”

She claims the affair ended eight months ago — around the time that Cain announced he was running for president.

To prove the affair happened, White provided Atlanta’s Fox 5 with her cell phone records, which include 61 phone calls and text messages with a number she claims belongs to Cain.

The smoking gun? When the station texted the number, Cain returned the call.

Cain told the station that he knew Ginger White, but said her allegations were false. He said she had his phone number because he was trying to help her financially.

White said that Cain never harassed her or treated her poorly, and that she believes the sexual harassment accusations against him are false. But she added: “It bothered me that [Cain’s accusers] were being treated as if they were automatically lying, you know, and the burden of proof is on them. So I felt very bad for them.”

According to her interview, White is a single mother with two kids who is “trying to make ends meet.” She was once sued for libel by a former business partner, but said that it would “make no sense for me to come out with these allegations against Herman if it absolutely wasn’t true.”

White is not getting paid for her interview, according to Fox Five Atlanta. She said she decided to talk after a tipster alerted media outlets to the affair, and she started getting inundated with requests from reporters.

UPDATE, 6:30 p.m.:

The Cain campaign has released a statement denying White’s accusation, and vowing to carry on with his White House bid.

Here’s the statement, titled “Cain Attacked by Accuser; Will Not Stop His Effort To Renew America”:

Detractors are trying once again to derail the Cain Train with more accusations of past events that never happened. The Cain Campaign is not surprised that another female accuser has come forward due to the fact that earlier allegations were unable to force Herman Cain to drop his presidential bid to renew America.

“The American public is tired of dirty politics and smear tactics as evident [sic] of their tremendous outpouring of support for me, my family and my campaign this past month. I am running for President of the United States of America and the reality is that there are individuals out there that favour the status quo of higher taxes, more government and political cronyism and they are afraid of a Cain Presidency,” said Mr. Cain.

“I have spoken directly to the American people and have been 100% honest with them. My plan is to continue to spread my vision on how I would renew America and keep her safe. I will not fight false claims as it is not what America needs or wants,” continued Mr. Cain.

Mr. Cain has spent four decades climbing the corporate ladder rising to the level of CEO at multiple successful business enterprises. Mr. Cain is a proven leader and the type of leader America badly needs at this time in her history.

Here’s the first segment of the interview:

And here’s the second segment:

