Turns Out One Of Cain's Accusers Has Filed Another Work Complaint

Photo: AP

Just one day after Karen Kraushaar stepped forward as the second woman to go public in the Herman Cain sexual harassment scandal, the AP has an exclusive report that raises doubts about her accusations.According to the AP, Kraushaar filed another complaint, this time for unfair treatment and a “sexually suggestive email,” while working as a spokeswoman for the Immigration and Naturalization Service, the job she took after leaving the National Restaurant Association.



To refresh your memory, Kraushaar left the NRA after reaching a $45,000 settlement in her sexual harassment claim against Cain. While Cains says he remembers Kraushaar, he denies that he acted inappropriately, and has said he simply “gestured” that Kraushaar was the same height as his wife.

Three years later, at the INS, Kraushaar complained she was being unfairly treated after her request to work from home after an accident was denied. She also accused a manager of circulating a sexually charged email, which compared computers to women and men (i.e. men are like computers because “in order to get your attention you have to turn them on”). The case was filed by Joel Bennett, the same lawyer who handled Kraushaar’s claim against Cain.

Three of Kraushaar’s former INS supervisors told the AP that she initially demanded “thousands of dollars” as a settlement, reinstatement of leave she used after a serious car accident, a promotion, and a one-year fellowship to Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

She eventually dismissed the claim and left the INS for a job at the Treasury Department, where she currently works. She indicated yesterday that she is interested in holding a press conference with

While a second sexual harassment claim doesn’t necessarily damage an accuser’s credibility, Kraushaar’s INS claim and reports that she demanded considerable compensation do little to build confidence in her case against Cain. And whether it’s fair or not, the new information will certainly give the Cain campaign ammo as it battles back the allegations.

Note: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated that Kraushaar filed a sexual harassment claim while at the INS.

