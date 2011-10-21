This Interview Is Going To Get Herman Cain In A Lot Of Trouble

Herman Cain continues to struggle with his views on abortion. Something that could get him into big trouble with the more conservative elements of the GOP ahead of next year’s primaries.



During an interview with Piers Morgan last night Cain reiterated that he doesn’t believe in abortion under any circumstances.

And then he essentially concluded saying he was pro choice — or at least that he doesn’t believe the government has a role in the decision-making that precedes an abortion.

So, perhaps his position is better defined as a stance on abortion many pro-choice supporters could get behind.

Behold this utterly fascinating exchange and then imagine Cain trying to defend this position to voters (or an attack ad).

MORGAN: Abortion. What’s your view of abortion?

CAIN: I believe that life begins at conception. And abortion under no circumstances. And here’s why —

MORGAN: No circumstances?

CAIN: No circumstances.

MORGAN: Because many of your fellow candidates — some of them qualify that.

CAIN: They qualify but —

MORGAN: Rape and incest.

CAIN: Rape and incest.

MORGAN: Are you honestly saying — again, it’s a tricky question, I know.

CAIN: Ask the tricky question.

MORGAN: But you’ve had children, grandchildren. If one of your female children, grand children was raped, you would honestly want her to bring up that baby as her own?

CAIN: You’re mixing two things here, Piers?

MORGAN: Why?

CAIN: You’re mixing —

MORGAN: That’s what it comes down to.

CAIN: No, it comes down to it’s not the government’s role or anybody else’s role to make that decision. Secondly, if you look at the statistical incidents, you’re not talking about that big a number. So what I’m saying is it ultimately gets down to a choice that that family or that mother has to make. Not me as president, not some politician, not a bureaucrat. It gets down to that family. And whatever they decide, they decide. I shouldn’t have to tell them what decision to make for such a sensitive issue.



Emphasis mine. One imagines much of the GOP’s powerful evangelical base will not be comfortable with the idea of the government removing itself from the abortion debate.

