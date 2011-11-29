WATCH: Herman Cain's Latest Bizarro Web Ad Attacks 'Dorky' Robots

With his campaign sinking in the polls, Herman Cain is trying to stop his slide into oblivion with yet another off-beat campaign video that returns to the 9-9-9 message that made Cain famous.



The new 6-minute web spot, released today, lacks the cowboys, yellow flowers and smoking campaign staffers we have come to expect from Cain’s viral videos.

Instead, the campaign opted for a more ‘serious,’ School House Rock-style tone this time, using fun animation and simple narration to deconstruct Cain’s 9-9-9 tax plan and explain how it will benefit the economy:

“The federal tax code is an overgrown monster – but it’s not even a cool monster, a dorky, mechanical monster held together by a bunch of tattered red tape and driven around by squirrelly bureaucrats,” the film’s narrator says. “What would happen if we scrapped all 82,000 pages of the current tax code, and simplified things with Herman Cain’s 9-9-9 plan? The economy would accelerate faster than Barack Obama on his way out of town. We would add $2 trillion to GDP and create 6 million jobs. Business investment would increase by a third. Wages would go up by 10 per cent. At the same time, federal revenues would go up 15 per cent.”

The video appears to be a tool for people who are already on the Cain Train, rather than a serious ad aimed at convincing Cain sceptics. “9-9-9 The Movie” offers no explanation for how the campaign arrived at its economic projections, and like most things Cain, “9-9-9 The Movie” leaves the uninitiated with more questions than answers.

Watch the video below.

