Idaho School Locked Down After Reports Of Intruder With Double-Bladed Ax

Photo: via KTVB.com

The lock down at Heritage Middle School in Meridian, Idaho ended at 12:44 p.m. EST after police found the student accused of carrying an ax through school, The Idaho Statesman reported. The school was initially locked down after a student was spotted carrying what appeared to be a double-bladed ax.



However, police have since determined the weapon was actually a military shovel, according to the Statesman.

Surveillance video footage didn’t clearly show what the suspect was carrying but it looked like an ax and was about three feet long, the Statesman reported.

However, police have said they never believed the suspect was carrying a firearm, KTVB reported.

The suspect is described as a teenage boy with spiky hair who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, according to the Statesman. He reportedly may have been wearing a Boise State shirt.

Nine schools in Meridian locked down after hearing reports of the armed man, according to KBOI 2.

No injuries were reported, and police are investigating whether the ax-carrier might be a student, according to the Statesman.

