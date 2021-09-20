2 people injured in a shooting at a Virginia high school

Police are responding to a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia, on Monday.

Two people were injured in the shooting, and police say their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Students have been evacuated from the school and the FBI is helping investigate.

Two people were injured in a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia, on Monday afternoon, local police said.

“Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening,” the Newport News Police Department said in a press release. “Investigation remains ongoing.”

The department said students have been evacuated from the building and were sent to the school’s tennis courts for safety.

There is a major police presence at the school, WAVY reported, and the local FBI field office has been dispatched to assist in an investigation into the shooting, ABC reporter Alex Mallin said on Twitter.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.