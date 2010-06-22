20 Must-See Charts On America's Disastrous Level Of Government Spending

Politics aside, it’s clear to see the federal budget has surged to unprecedented highs. The increase in spending in just the past 10 years is shocking. Meanwhile, federal revenue has decreased and is projected to keep falling.

All the key talking points against White House spending are nicely packaged in the Heritage Foundation report on the budget. The only optimistic chart we found was a slight downtrend in the cost of pork projects. Note: The Heritage Foundation is a right-wing think tank.

Maybe this is why Obama’s budget chief Peter Orszag wants out.

