Yahoo Ad Photoshop Contest: Your Submissions

We asked, you delivered. Here's how you think Yahoo should sell itself. Carol Bartz's marketing team has nothing to worry about.



When Yahoo rolled out its new $100 million ad campaign, we wondered if our readers could do a better job at highlighting the strength of the brand. You can be the judge of how they did. (Doesn’t look like it.)

Some of the submissions are very polished, some are little rougher around the edges, but they all offer an interesting idea for selling Yahoo to the public.

Leonardo De La Rocha built his submission around the vast properties that Yahoo has saying, “Make it yours.” It’s a variation on the official ad theme, “It’s Y!ou,” but it communicates the depth of the Yahoo brand, showing off all the great content Yahoo has.

Another submission, which isn’t quite as professionally done, invokes people to explore more of Yahoo. It features an astronaut, and the tag line, “Just when you thought the Internet ended…Y!ou discover a whole new world!” While the message could be sharper, we like the idea that there’s so much to Yahoo, most people haven’t discovered all it has to offer.

There’s plenty of other good ideas in here, including two that play up Yahoo’s distinctive purple colour, as well a more abstract take on the brand, and one very personal entry from a rather famous blogger. We appreciate every single entry. Thanks to all the participants.

