Here's Your Thanksgiving Weekend Sports Watching Guide

Ah, Thanksgiving. The most American holiday there is. It combines two of our favourite things, eating in excess and camping out in front of the television.From the traditional Turkey Day football to two bonus days of college football’s best rivalries to the Sunday showdowns of the NFL’s playoff push, with hoops and hockey sandwiched in between, the next four days make up one the biggest sports weekends of the year.



Since you might need some help keeping track of it all out, we’ve thrown together this handy guide of the most anticipated events of the next four days. So embrace the holiday spirit, grab a fourth (or 14th) helping of turkey, and check out what the world of sports has to offer this weekend.

Thursday All times Eastern NFL 12:30: Patriots @ Lions, CBS - Fresh off a win over Peyton Manning and the Colts, the Patriots look to bump their record to 9-2

4:15: Saints @ Cowboys, FOX - Before the season this looked like a match up of two NFC heavyweights, now it's the surging Saints against the all-but-eliminated Cowboys

8:20: Bengals @ Jets, NFL Network - The Jets beat Cincinnati in consecutive weeks last season to make the playoffs and advance, so the Bengals should be looking for revenge. And of course, loud-mouths Terrell Owens and Chad Ochocinco square off against Darrelle Revis COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8:00: #17 Texas A&M @ Texas, ESPN - Big 12 rivals clash in a down year for the Longhorns. NBA (Full Schedule) 8:00: Wizards @ Hawks, TNT - If you haven't seen John Wall play yet, you must

10:30: Kings @ Clippers, TNT - If you haven't seen Blake Griffin play yet, you must NHL 9:00: Colorado @ Edmonton, NHL Network COLLEGE BASKETBALL (Full Schedule) 12:00: Boston College @ Texas A&M, ESPN - These two kick off a quintuple-header on ESPN that starts at noon and heads into the wee hours of night, for those who prefer to gorge on hoops. Friday All times Eastern COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:00: West Virginia @ Pittsburgh, ABC - One of these teams could actually be going to a BCS game.

2:30: #2 Auburn @ #11 Alabama, CBS - The Tigers' biggest obstacle to a perfect season is also their biggest rival.

7:00: # 21 Arizona @ #1 Oregon, ESPN - Can anyone slow down the Ducks?

10:15: #4 Boise State @ #19 Nevada, ESPN - The Broncos' final challenge on the road to another undefeated season. NBA (Full Schedule) 7:00: Rockets @ Hornets, ESPN2 - The first half of a national doubleheader.

9:00: Bulls @ Nuggets, Local - Could Carmelo Anthony be playing against his future team?

9:00: Lakers @ Jazz, Local - Utah proved it could come back from any deficit against an Eastern Conference team, but can it hang with the top dog in the West?

9:30: Warriors @ Grizzlies, ESPN2 NHL (Full Schedule) 5:00: Lightning @ Capitals, Local - Stamkos vs. Ovechkin

10:00: Sharks @ Canucks, Local - Possible Western Conference playoff preview for these perennial powers, but both are off to slow starts Saturday All times Eastern COLLEGE FOOTBALL (Full Schedule) 12:00: Michigan @ #8 Ohio State, ABC

12:00: #10 Michigan State @ Penn State, ESPN2

3:30: Northwestern @ #7 Wisconsin, ABC/ESPN - 3 ranked teams, 2 BCS slots, 1 Big 10 title to divide up. 3:30: #5 LSU @ #12 Arkansas, CBS - Depending on how Friday shakes out, the Tigers could still use this game to sneak into a national title game.

3:30: Florida @ No. 22 Florida State, ABC - Nothing on the line but state pride

4:00: #3 TCU vs. New Mexico, Versus - The Aggies are terrible and TCU needs a huge win to stay in the BCS title hunt. If you like outrageous blowouts, this game is for you. 7:45: Georgia Tech @ Georgia, ESPN - Another vicious rivalry game 8:00: #13 Oklahoma @ #9 Oklahoma State, ABC - High-powered passing offenses square off in a Big 12 rivalry game.

8:00: Notre Dame @ USC, ABC - Both programs have fallen on hard times, but at least now they're equal...ly bad. NBA (Full Schedule) 1:00: Hawks @ Knicks, Local - A rare NBA day game

8:30: Heat @ Mavericks, Local - Dallas won't have any sympathy for Miami's injuries and lack of chemistry. NHL (Full Schedule) 7:00: Maple Leafs @ Senators, CBC - The Canadian doubleheader starts with a Toronto takeover of Ottawa's arena.

10:30: Blackhawks @ Kings, Local - The defending champs take on a challenger shaped much as they were a year ago. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (Full Schedule) 10:30: Arizona @ #6 Kansas, ESPN2 - A tough inter-conference matchup for the Jayhawks SOCCER 7:45 a.m., Arsenal @ Aston Villa, ESPN2 - Early birds get the Premier League Sunday All times Eastern NFL (Full Schedule) 1:00: Packers @ Falcons, FOX - This could be a preview of the NFC Championship game

4:15: Eagles @ Bears, FOX - Two surprising 7-3 NFC clubs look to keep pace with the conference's best

4:15: Buccaneers @ Ravens, FOX - Are the Bucs contenders or pretenders? A win over the Ravens would answer that question

8:20: Chargers @ Colts, NBC - Two of the best quarterbacks in the league square off, but Peyton is coming off a disappointing loss to Tom Brady and the Patriots NBA (Full Schedule) 3:00, Spurs @ Hornets, Local - The Hornets haven't lost at home and seem unbeatable with a healthy Chris Paul, but the Spurs are red hot, winning 12 in a row. NHL (Full Schedule) 5:00: Blue Jackets @ Red Wings, Local - The most surprising team in the NHL challenges the most consistently great one. CANADIAN FOOTBALL 6:00: The Grey Cup, Montreal Alouettes vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders, TSN - The 98th championship game of the CFL And if you feel like putting a little money down ... Your NFL Thanksgiving Day Gambling Primer >

