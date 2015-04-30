Here's your snapshot of the Asian market session

Asian markets – like US and European markets beforehand – have been left licking their wounds today.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Asian Equities

Nikkei 225 19,520.01, -2.69%

Shanghai Comp 4,455.44, -0.47%

Hang Seng 28,075.00, -1.15%

Global Equity Futures

S&P 500 Futures 2,097.95, -0.05%

DAX Futures 11,476.80, 0.04%

FTSE 100 Futures 6,903.30, -0.5%

Resuming trade after a holiday on Wednesday the Japanese Nikkei was absolutely clobbered, falling 2.7%. The BoJ’s decision to keep monetary policy steady in April saw losses accelerate towards the close.

While not to the same degree it was a similar story across Asia with Australia’s ASX 200 losing 0.8% while China’s Shanghai Composite gave back 0.5%. In late trade Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is lower by 1%.

On currency markets risk aversion reigned supreme with both the USD and Yen stronger against all other major pairs.

Bond markets – having sold off heavily on Wednesday – are trading fractionally firmer with the exception of JGB’s which resumed trade following a holiday Wednesday.

Looking ahead major data releases ahead include initial jobless claims, Chicago PMI along with personal consumption and expenditures figures from the US, unemployment and inflation from the Eurozone, German and Italian unemployment along with Canada GDP.

Forex scoreboard

EUR/USD 1.1108, -0.18%

EUR/GBP 0.72, -0.12%

EUR/CHF 1.0451, -0.04%

EUR/JPY 132.05, -0.29%

USD/JPY 118.87, -0.13%

USD/CHF 0.9406, 0.12%

GBP/USD 1.5428, -0.06%

AUD/USD 0.7968, -0.49%

Commodities scoreboard

Gold Futures $1,201.60, -0.69

Brent Oil Futures $65.6, -0.36

10-Year Bond Yields

Japan 0.334%, 0.031

U.S. 2.035%, 0

Germany 0.283%, -0.001

UK 1.816%, -0.019

Australia 2.65%, -0.007

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.