Here's your snapshot of the Asian market session

It’s been a bad day in Asia.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Asian Markets

Nikkei 225 Closed

Shanghai Comp 4,477.43, 0.03%

Hang Seng 28,322.00, -0.42%

S&P/ASX 200 5,838.60, -1.85%

Global Equity Futures

S&P 500 2,109.15, -0.13%

DAX 11,904.50, 0.63%

FTSE 100 7,012.30, -0.08%

The ASX 200 was smashed – falling nearly 2% – with banks, miners and healthcare stocks all coming under pressure.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng – late in trade – is currently off 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite in China – after a substantial fall on the open – finished flat. Japanese markets were closed.

As was the case with Australian stocks, the Aussie Dollar was also under pressure with the currency falling 0.3%. Weaker iron ore futures, a greater probability for a RBA rate cut in May along with a note from Goldman Sachs suggesting Australia could potentially lose it’s ‘AAA’ credit rating all contributed to the decline.

Aside from the AUD, the US Dollar was up modestly against the Euro and Yen but down slightly against the Pound.

On the economic front New Zealand’s trade data for March topped expectations while Chinese consumer sentiment fell.

Looking ahead, the economic data calendar moves into overdrive today with the release of Q1 GDP, pending homes sales and EIA crude inventories data from the US, monetary growth and investor confidence from the Eurozone, Italian business sentiment, Spanish retail sales along with the Nationwide house price index from the UK. To top off what is an already huge day of data, the US FOMC will also deliver their April monetary policy decision later in the session.

Forex scoreboard

EUR/USD 1.0969, -0.11%

EUR/GBP 0.7138, -0.27%

EUR/CHF 1.0494, 0.02%

EUR/JPY 130.48, -0.03%

USD/JPY 118.94, 0.06%

USD/CHF 0.9568, 0.13%

GBP/USD 1.5367, 0.18%

AUD/USD 0.7995, -0.34%

Commodity Futures

Gold Futures $1,208.10, -0.48%

Brent Oil Futures $64.38, -0.4%

10-Year Government Bond Yields

Japan 0.307%, 0.004

U.S. 1.982%, 0.009

Germany 0.172%, 0.01

UK 1.721%, 0.026

Australia 2.599%, 0.006

