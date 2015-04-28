Here's your snapshot of the Asian market session

Photo: Getty

In what is a rarity in recent times, Asian stocks – with the exception of Japan – closed lower on Tuesday.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Asian Markets

Nikkei 225 20,058.95, 0.38%

Shanghai Comp 4,476.21, -1.13%

Hang Seng 28,352.00, -0.29%

S&P/ASX 200 5,948.50, -0.57%

Global Equity Futures

S&P 500 2,103.65, -0.05%

DAX 12,029.30, -0.30%

FTSE 100 7,044.00, 0.00%

Having rallied more than 3% to start the week, China’s Shanghai Composite fell heavily, dropping 1.4%. While shares in Hong Kong and Australia fell 0.3% and 0.6% respectively.

The one exception was the Nikkei in Japan which finished higher by 0.4% despite the release of underwhelming retail sales data for March.

On the currency front, the Aussie Dollar was the standout performer as higher commodity prices and heightened doubts that the RBA will cut interest rates in May propelling the currency higher by 0.3%. Elsewhere, the moves were limited as traders await key economic data from the US later in the week.

On the commodities front Brent crude, fresh from falling on Monday, slid by a further 1.1%.

Looking ahead the data calendar today includes consumer confidence from the US, Germany and France, Richmond Fed manufacturing index and API crude inventories from the States along with the preliminary Q1 GDP estimate from the UK. On the monetary policy front, Bank of Canada Governor Poloz will address the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance from Ottawa.

Forex scoreboard

EUR/USD 1.0893, 0.01%

EUR/GBP 0.7139, -0.15%

EUR/CHF 1.0402, 0.03%

EUR/JPY 129.62, -0.03%

USD/JPY 119.01, -0.03%

USD/CHF 0.955, 0.02%

GBP/USD 1.5258, 0.13%

AUD/USD 0.7889, 0.41%

Commodity Futures

Gold $1,202.00, -0.10%

Brent Oil $64.12, -1.10%

10-Year Government Bond Yields

Japan 0.307%, 0.00%

U.S. 1.921%, -0.17%

Germany 0.16%, -2.44%

UK 1.674%, -1.12%

Australia 2.558%, -0.78%

