Here's your snapshot of the Asian market session

Aside from a small decline on Japan’s Nikkei has been business as usual for Asian stocks on Monday: they’re moving higher.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Asian Equity Indices

Nikkei 225 19,948.18, -0.36%

Shanghai Comp 4,492.53, 2.25%

Hang Seng 28,468.00, 1.45%

S&P/ASX 200 5,976.90, 0.73%

Global Equities Futures

S&P 500 2,112.15, 0.02%

DAX 11,863.50, 0.14%

FTSE 100 7,032.40, 0.12%

Helped by rumours that the PBoC may begin direct purchases of local government debt, Chinese stocks hit yet another multi-year high with the Shanghai Composite currently up 1.9%.

As it has done in recent months Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is shadowing its mainland counterpart, adding 1.5%, while Australia’s ASX 200 – helped by gains in the materials and energy sector – has risen 0.7%.

Japan’s Nikkei, having hit a 15-year high last week, is lower by 0.3% amidst cautious trade as investors await key central bank decisions from the US and Japan later in the week.

With no major data or drivers to speak of the moves in currency markets have been minuscule to say the least.

On the commodities front gold has rebounded to $US1,182.20 an ounce while Brent crude futures are down 0.34% to $US65.18 a barrel.

Looking ahead data releases include flash services PMI data and Dallas Fed manufacturing survey in the US along with German import prices and UK industrial orders data from the CBI.

Forex scoreboard

EUR/USD 1.0865, -0.09%

EUR/GBP 0.7155, -0.06%

EUR/CHF 1.0365, -0.13%

EUR/JPY 129.26, -0.07%

USD/JPY 118.96, -0.03%

USD/CHF 0.9539, -0.05%

GBP/USD 1.5187, -0.02%

AUD/USD 0.7826, 0.05%

Commodity Futures

Gold $1,182.20, 0.61%

Brent Oil $65.19, -0.33%

