Here's Your NFL Playoff Schedule For Next Weekend

Photo: AP

Three road teams (and therefore three lower seeds) won their games on the first weekend of the NFL playoffs. On the “unworthy” 7-9 Seahawks defended their turf.So what can you expect next weekend?



Nothing. Playoff football has become too unpredictable to pin it down ahead of time. Just sit back and enjoy it.

Here’s the schedule for next weekend’s games:

SATURDAY

Ravens @ Steelers, 4:30 ET, CBS

Packers @ Falcons, 8:00 ET, FOX

SUNDAY

Seahawks @ Bears, 1:00 ET, FOX

Jets @ Patriots, 4:30 ET, CBS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.