Braylon Edwards jumps for joy.

Photo: CBS

Both No. 1 seeds lost to a No. 6 seed this weekend, as Atlanta and New England went down in (not so) surprising upsets.That sets up two tough cold weather games (and another week of Rex Ryan) to pick the Super Bowl teams.



NFC: Packers @ Bears, FOX, 3:00 p.m. ET

AFC: Jets @ Steelers, CBS, 6:30 p.m. ET

