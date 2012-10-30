US

Here's Your Hurricane Sandy Song Playlist

Aly Weisman

If you’re on the East Coast, chances are you’re currently cooped up weathering out the Frankenstorm known as Hurricane Sandy. If you’re starting to get delirious and need a little break in the form of a dance party, here are 11 songs to keep you going through the next 24 hours.

1. “Rock You Like A Hurricane” by Scorpion:

2. Make It Rain” by Fat Joe and Lil Wayne:

3. “No Rain” by Blind Melon:

4. “Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones:

5. “Sandy” by John Travolta in “Grease”:

6. “Who Will Stop the Rain” by Asia:

7. “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls:

8. “Thunder Road” by Bruce Springsteen:

9. “Hurricane” by Bob Dylan:

10. “Riders on the Storm” by The Doors:

11. “After The Storm” by Mumford and Sons:

