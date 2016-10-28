Here's your first look at the 'Touch Bar' -- the biggest change coming to the MacBook Pro

Apple has unveiled the latest version of its MacBook Pro, and it includes a brand new touchscreen feature which lets you access certain tools and shortcuts right from the keyboard. There’s a lot it can do, depending on which app you are using, and it even incorporates Touch ID so you can log in with your fingerprint. Here’s a quick look at some of the functionality.

