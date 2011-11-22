Here's Your First Look At The New Season Of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" (VIDEO)

Photo: gameofthrones.wikia.com

Even though the show isn’t set to premiere until April 2012, HBO gave audiences a look at the second season of “Game Of Thrones” on Monday.In the production teaser, it’s clear that unlike other TV series, the George R.R. Martin adaptation won’t be tied to first season’s settings.



Executive Producer/Writer David Benioff explains, The world just expanded enormously.”

As MediaBistro points out, new characters will join the cast as well:

“Gwendoline Christie as the warrior Brienne of Tarth, Liam Cunningham as former smuggler Ser Davos Seaworth and Stephen Dillane as would-be king Stannis Baratheon.”

Watch the trailer below.



