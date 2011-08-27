Here's Your Essential Gadget Guide To Surviving The Hurricane

Photo: NASA
Irene is on the way — are you ready?If not, you still have a some time to put together an emergency kit.
Here’s some great gear to make your hurricane experience as effortless as possible.
You want one of these. The newest GPS systems can serve up real-time traffic reports and show routes around any evacuation traffic jams.
Price: around $200
If you want to be able to turn on the lights, get one of these. They'll keep your life as normal as possible during a power outage.
Price: varies
Plenty of these come with alternative energy sources like solar cells or a hand crank. They're excellent utilities that will keep you connected to the news as the hurricane unfolds.
Price: $30-$50
Having a battery-powered internet connection could be indispensable as a way to keep in touch with friends and family and get updates on what to expect as you wait out the storm. We like the Verizon MiFi.
Price: varies on plan
To call this a flashlight would be sorely shortsighted. The GorillaTorch works as a lantern and a headlamp while putting out bright LED light for 72 hours on a single charge.
Price: $60
Why are AAs and AAAs so ubiquitous when all the essential emergency gear seems to take everything else? These battery adapters let you use the batteries you have in place of the ones you don't.
Price: $7
No need to eat nothing but granola bars while the hurricane passes. EZ Grill gives you a way to mix up your eating and cook all kinds of things.
Price: $26 for 4
Some people recommend filling your bathtub with water in advance of a hurricane in case you lose running water. The AquaPod gives you a way to do that while keeping your water clean.
Price: $43
These inserts for your windows are made out of a special impact-resistant material that's better than plywood. You won't have to deal with any broken windows!
Price: quote required
Foldable and rollable, these solar panels are another alternative for when the power goes out.
Price: varies
FEMA just released an Android app earlier today. It will help you put together an emergency checklist and find recovery locations. This could be an important one.
Price: free
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.