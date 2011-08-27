Here's Your Essential Gadget Guide To Surviving The Hurricane

Dylan Love
storm hurricane weather

Photo: NASA

Irene is on the way — are you ready?If not, you still have a some time to put together an emergency kit.

Here’s some great gear to make your hurricane experience as effortless as possible.

GPS Unit

You want one of these. The newest GPS systems can serve up real-time traffic reports and show routes around any evacuation traffic jams.

Price: around $200

Generators keep your electricity going

If you want to be able to turn on the lights, get one of these. They'll keep your life as normal as possible during a power outage.

Price: varies

Weather radios keep you informed

Plenty of these come with alternative energy sources like solar cells or a hand crank. They're excellent utilities that will keep you connected to the news as the hurricane unfolds.

Price: $30-$50

Portable hotspot

Having a battery-powered internet connection could be indispensable as a way to keep in touch with friends and family and get updates on what to expect as you wait out the storm. We like the Verizon MiFi.

Price: varies on plan

GorillaTorch

To call this a flashlight would be sorely shortsighted. The GorillaTorch works as a lantern and a headlamp while putting out bright LED light for 72 hours on a single charge.

Price: $60

Battery adapters are useful for when you can't find some obscure type of battery

Why are AAs and AAAs so ubiquitous when all the essential emergency gear seems to take everything else? These battery adapters let you use the batteries you have in place of the ones you don't.

Price: $7

Disposable grills give you some food options

No need to eat nothing but granola bars while the hurricane passes. EZ Grill gives you a way to mix up your eating and cook all kinds of things.

Price: $26 for 4

AquaPod keeps your water clean

Some people recommend filling your bathtub with water in advance of a hurricane in case you lose running water. The AquaPod gives you a way to do that while keeping your water clean.

Price: $43

Storm Stoppers are better than plywood

These inserts for your windows are made out of a special impact-resistant material that's better than plywood. You won't have to deal with any broken windows!

Price: quote required

PowerFilm is another way to keep your electronics juiced

Foldable and rollable, these solar panels are another alternative for when the power goes out.

Price: varies

FEMA app

FEMA just released an Android app earlier today. It will help you put together an emergency checklist and find recovery locations. This could be an important one.

Price: free

How about something more lighthearted?

