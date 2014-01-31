Here's Your Complete Guide To Drones, In One Picture

This is from the Drone Survival Guide, a to-scale silhouette mock-up of the world’s drones by Ruben Pater.

Pater believes that as drones become increasingly common, people should have the tools to identify them at a moment’s notice. The ability to recognise a drone by their silhouette, Pater thinks, is much like our ancestors’ ability to spot predators from afar.

In depth information for how best to prepare for the coming reality of a drone filled world by can be found at Pater’s website. Reflective copies of the guide – useful for possibly being able to disrupt a drone’s sensor, though Pater admits he’s not entirely sure – can be purchased in multiple languages.

