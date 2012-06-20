Here's Your Chance To Work For The Guys Who Invested In Twitter And Draw Something

, the VC firm located in Boston, is hiring an entry-level analyst position.



Spark Capital manages over a billion across three funds and has invested in hot startup companies like Twitter, OMGPOP, Draw Something, Tumblr, and Foursquare.

VC jobs are hard to come by, so we thought we’d tip you off.

Here is the full job description and details about the application process.

