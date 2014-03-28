Here's Your Chance To Sing At The Sydney Opera House In Front Of 2000 People

Here’s your chance to be the next Dame Joan or Pavarotti. Photo Erich Auerbach/Hulton Archive/Getty

If you’ve ever wanted to sing before a packed house in the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney Philharmonia Choirs is giving 700 amateur singers the chance at its annual ChorusOz choral concert in June.

There’s a catch – a $255 “registration” fee, plus $40 for scores two the two songs you’ll be singing – contemporary British composer John Rutter’s 1970s work Gloria, and Frenchman Maurice Durufle’s post-WWII Requiem. (Sung in Latin).

There’s no audition, you get sent a recording of your part to listen to and practice with before two days of rehearsal on the weekend of June 7-8 before the Sunday evening concert.

Registrations close Friday, May 9. For details, see the ChorusOz website here.

